Walk Away switches to CloutHub over Facebook censorship

Brandon Straka, leader of the #WalkAway Campaign, opts for social media platform that champions free speech.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest victim of Big Tech censorship is choosing CloutHub as the new social media home for his grassroots political advocacy organization, the Walk Away Foundation, which boasts over half a million members.
Brandon Straka revealed Friday that he was banned by Facebook, which removed hundreds of thousands of videos from former Democrats who have abandoned their former party. At the same time Facebook also deplatformed a dozen Walk Away Foundation staff members and dozens of volunteers, ostensibly for violating its terms of service.
“CloutHub was founded with respect for free speech and a passion to empower people, so Brandon and the Walk Away Foundation can be confident that they will never encounter the ugly face of censorship again,” CloutHub founder, Jeff Brain, said in a statement. “Testimonials exposing flaws in one of our major political parties and encouraging higher-quality civic engagement will never be considered hate speech at CloutHub.”
CloutHub represents an ideal alternative to Facebook for opinion leaders such as Straka, whose group provides a voice to former Democrats disgusted by their party’s recent lurch to the left. According to Facebook, criticizing the Democratic Party is considered “hateful, threatening, or obscene.”
The rapid escalation of censorship in recent days by legacy social media companies such as Facebook is leaving millions of Americans looking for an alternative where free speech and individual rights will always be respected and protected.
As Brandon Straka and the Walk Away Campaign’s half-million members are already aware, CloutHub is the answer.
