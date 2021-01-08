Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Rosters State Resources Ahead Of Winter Weather Impacts Across Texas

January 8, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today placed numerous resources on standby ahead of a winter weather event that is expected to impact the state of Texas this weekend. A winter storm system will move across the state Saturday evening through early Monday morning. This storm system is threatening to bring snowfall to much of the northern half of the state, with areas of the Panhandle, South Plains, Big Country, and northern Permian Basin forecast to receive between 2 to 8 inches. This system also has the potential to produce significant rainfall along the Coastal Plains Sunday afternoon.

"I urge Texans in the path of this winter storm system to be mindful of changing weather conditions and take precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe," said Governor Abbott. "Stay off roadways and exercise extreme caution as this weather event makes its way across the state. Texas will continue to work with local officials to ensure they have the resources needed to respond." 

At the direction of the Governor, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has rostered the following state resources to support winter weather preparation and response operations:  

Texas Department of Transportation: Winter weather preparation and response equipment and crews.

Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Highway Patrol: Courtesy patrols to assist stranded motorists along major travel corridors.  

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Wardens and four wheel drive vehicles to assist with stranded motorists along major travel corridors.

Texans are urged to visit www.drivetexas.org throughout the weekend to be aware of the latest roadway conditions across the state.

