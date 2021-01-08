Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Treasurer Magaziner Statement on the Passing of Bill Rappleye

Treasurer Magaziner released the following statement regarding the passing of long-time Rhode Island journalist Bill Rappleye:

"I am heartbroken to hear of Bill Rappleye's passing. He was a tremendous reporter who dedicated his career to informing the Rhode Island public, and his presence will be missed by many. Bill was everything a journalist should be: smart, curious, witty, tough when he needed to be, and always fair. He was the first to interview me when I announced my candidacy for Treasurer, and I enjoyed our rapport ever since. My condolences go out to his family during such a difficult time."

# # # Contact: Patricia Socarras, Deputy Communications Director (401) 408-0058| patricia.socarras@treasury.ri.gov

Treasurer Magaziner Statement on the Passing of Bill Rappleye

