Marketo Consulting Firm Perkuto Certified as a Great Place to Work® 2021

Flexible Work Schedule, Collaborative Environment, and Proactive Pandemic Response Yield Employee Accolades

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the uncertainties of 2020, the challenges, and record low employment rates, Perkuto remained steadfast in its mission: create a better workplace. As the pandemic was unfolding, the CEO instituted weekly COVID updates, allowing employees to voice concerns and share personal struggles. Staff benefited from Perkuto’s flexible work hours and previously established remote work infrastructure. And Perkuto continued to hire when other organizations were doing the opposite. All combined, it makes the 2021 recognition as a Great Place to Work® that much more special.

The 2021 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee-driven, based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from confidential employee survey results and the remaining one-third from an in-depth review of the organization’s culture. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

This year’s list captured the experience and sentiment of 82,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 300,000 Canadian employees. Great Place to Work Institute Canada certified Perkuto, Perkuto’s third workplace recognition.

A Better Workplace Improves Customer Experience

Since its beginning, Perkuto believed in creating a better workplace, with the philosophy that if employees are to provide amazing service to clients, the company must give the employees an environment that recognizes their professional and personal needs. As such, Perkuto’s culture is structured around five foundational pillars:

- People. A passionate team of marketers, who collaborate, enjoy working with one another as well as challenge each other to be their best.

- Work. Work/life balance is more than a cliche at Perkuto, it’s a way of organizing work via flexible hours and cutting-edge technology.

- Organization. The smaller, personal, company size, the high standard of ethics, the high caliber of clients, and an inclusive environment attract top talent and Perkuto’s 4.9-star Glassdoor rating demonstrate employees are happy once they arrive.

- Opportunity. Perkuto challenges all employees to grow themselves personally and professionally, offering individualized career plans and opportunities for advancement.

- Rewards. Unlimited vacation, training reimbursement, competitive salaries, virtual fitness membership, internet reimbursement, and a 37.5-hour workweek are a few of the perks employees enjoy.

“Our goal has always been to create a better workplace because we know that’s what employees and clients need,” said Alexandre Pelletier, CEO of Perkuto. “Our company culture, though 100% remote, allows employees to feel valued and part of a close-knit team. We’re committed to personal growth and professional skill development, and we recognize our employees need flexibility in their work schedules. We’ve found that this approach not only provides the best results for our clients but allows our employees the time they need for their families and to recharge personally. Our client retention rate, referrals, and growing customer roster prove that our approach is working."

“We’re delighted to have received the Great Place to Work certification,” Pelletier concluded. Other Perkuto accolades include an impressive 4.9-star Glassdoor employee rating, a 4.7-star G2 customer rating, inclusion in the Growth List 2020 - Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies, and the 2020 list of Most Promising Adobe Consulting Service Companies by CIOReview.

About Perkuto

Perkuto, a top-rated marketing operations agency, helps enterprise and high-growth organizations expand team capacity and accelerate the value of Marketo. From advising on best practices to increasing campaign volume to resolving integration challenges, we help leading brands add marketing momentum, improve operational efficiency, and deliver predictable outcomes. Our exclusive Marketo focus and deep platform expertise combined with our methodical process ensure projects are done right, on time, and on budget. Perkuto is based in Montreal with field offices throughout North America and Europe. For more information or to view career opportunities, visit Perkuto.com.