Handcrafted with Pride and Honor: Candice Ruhl Jewelry Reflects, Inspires, and Respects First Nation and Native People

Honoring and Preserving Indigenous Culture, Candice Ruhl Masterfully Uses the Totem to Tell the Stories Once LostSOUTHAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Ruhl, nationally respected silversmith and goldsmith, is proud to announce the release her one-of-a-kind jewelry line featuring Native American animals, earth, and nature elements, to honor and preserve Native American culture. Unique, customizable, and crafted with honor, integrity, and respect; the Candice Ruhl jewelry line uses the indigenous totem pole base and focal point of the brand.
A totem is any animal, natural object, or being to whose spirit and energy one feels closely associated with during their life. Individual “symbols, animals, or figures" can slide over the totem pole base, allowing each customer to tell their own story, philosophy, or family heritage. Each totem or “Symbol, animal or figure” has an English and Native definition, as well as a description capturing the essence, power, and stature of each character.
Candice Ruhl desired to create a brand that would speak for generations to come, and pay honor and respect to her indigenous culture. A proud member of the Ojibwe Tribe located at Saugeen First Nation #29 on the shores of beautiful Lake Huron, the vision for the Candice Ruhl jewelry line grew out of unfortunate circumstances.
When her son was a young seven years of age, he was a victim of racial discrimination for his Native American descent. determined not only inspire him but to insure her Son to be proud of his Heritage, Candice crafted the idea to create a beautiful jewelry brand that tells the story of indigenous peoples.
“Native stories and traditions were spoken and not written and thus lost. I hope that by introducing the world to my line of jewelry a small part of my heritage will not be lost. To honor the history and culture of Native America as well as Canada’s indigenous people.We want this line of jewelry to inspire native people to be proud of their heritage.” - Candice Ruhl
Each piece is solid silver and is of significant weight. They were designed this way not only to ensure they endure the test of time and last for generations but, to offer a more upscale and luxurious feel.
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to the community, Candice Ruhl’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the Candice Ruhl jewelry line.
About Candice Ruhl
Candice Ruhl is a silversmith, goldsmith jewelry maker, and award-winning businesswoman based in Ontario, Canada. Over 15 years of experience as a silversmith and goldsmith, the vision for the Candice Ruhl jewelry line began after an unfortunate event with her son.
