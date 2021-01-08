NEXT SUPER STOCKS On The Move: Skylight Health, FansUnite, Logiq, and Icanic Brands - At Inflection Point for Explosive Revenue Growth in 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor “LiveChats” on social media streams. Over 100,000 investors have participated in Wall Street Reporter’s livestream events in the past 30 days.



Skylight Health Group (TSX.V: SHG) (OTC: SHGFF) CEO, Prad Sekar: “Now At Inflection Point - Positioned for 10X Upside Revenue Growth Potential”

Skylight Health Group (TSX.V: SHG) (OTC: SHGFF) was recently a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference. CEO Prad Sekar, outlined his vision for building Skylight into a multi-billion dollar business focused on the highly fragmented US healthcare market. Skylight already operates 30 clinics, in 14 states, with virtual telehealth overlay, serving over 120,000 patients - and is one of the fastest growing multi-disciplinary health systems in the United States.

Watch Skylight (OTC: SHGFF) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3nqXrpA

Skyllight is now at an inflection point. SHGFF revenues are expected to be $45 million and $5.5 million EBITDA run rates, with a recently announced acquisition. SHGFF boasts a profitable base of operations, no long-term debt and cash balance of $10 million. In his presentation, Skylight CEO Prad Sekar, explains how the company can increase revenues organically by about 10X, as it optimizes clinics for profitability by expansion of services to the existing patient base, with it’s proven business model. Significantly, Skylight has over $75 million of acquisitions in the pipeline - and growing.

January 7 - SHGFF enters into a binding Letter of Intent to purchase 100% of the shares of a US Primary and Urgent Care clinic group with 2020 unaudited revenue of over $20 million and $3 million EBITDA. The acquisition is expected to close Q1 2021.

Watch Skylight (OTC: SHGFF) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3nqXrpA



Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ) President, Brent Suen: “Southeast Asia Fintech/Ecomm with 10X Upside Potential”

Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ), a regular presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream events, is rapidly growing it’s mobile e-commerce, and fintech business in Southeast Asia, with revenues accelerating to a $40 million run-rate.

In a recent livestream event, LGIQ President Brent Suen discussed the company’s new partnership with Indonesia’s government agency which can potentially offer it’s fintech services to 48 million members. Brent articulated how LGIQ has compelling upside, based on valuation comparables to it’s peers in the e-commerce/fintech space. While LGIQ trades at about 2X revenues, it’s peers such as SHOP, SE, STNE, and JMIA, are often trading at 20-30X revenues.

Watch (OTC: LGIQ) NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream: https://bit.ly/3lYLhnU

December 18 - LGIQ has begun the next phase of its previously announced mobile micro-lending platform in Indonesia, with a rollout of a new mobile fintech platform for 5 million contract and delivery drivers of Garda Digital Indonesia, a membership organization overseen by Badan PerlayananJaminanSosialKetenagakerjaan (BPJSTK). BPJSTK manages the pensions and health benefits for these members. The new fintech platform will make microloans available to the members for personal or business use, such as purchasing, configuring or repairing their mobile vehicles.

November 18 - LGIQ launches a new mobile fintech platform in Indonesia addressing a potential market of 48 million members. LGIQ In an exclusive strategic alliance with Indonesia’s social security program provider, Koperasi Mona Santoso Berjaya (KMSB) will provide micro-lending services to Badan Perlayanan Jaminan Sosial Ketenagakerjaan (BPJSTK), Indonesia’s social security agency that administers retirement and pension plans on behalf of Indonesian government entities and about 600,000 small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), with a combined total of 48 million individual members.

“Through this exclusive strategic alliance with KMSB, we have a tremendous opportunity to improve the lives of nearly 20% of the Indonesian population who normally do not have access to traditional financial services,” stated LGIQ president, Brent Suen. “The opportunities for new revenue streams from microlending, mobile payments, and our eCommerce solutions with this enormous user base are also phenomenal, potentially generating tens of millions of dollars of revenue annually.”

Watch (OTC: LGIQ) NEXT SUPER STOC livestream: https://bit.ly/3lYLhnU



FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) “Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth in iGaming, E-Sports, Online Sports Betting”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) CEO Scott Burton explained how the company’s latest distribution deal with a online casino games aggregator, sets the stage for exponential revenue growth opportunities. In the next 12 months, FUNFF plans to expand its current line from three games to twelve - while adding multiple aggregators for each game - reaching millions of new online casino customers worldwide. With each game generating as much as $500,000 in revenue per month for FUNFF - per online casino - and the potential to be in hundreds of online casinos - these numbers can quickly add up.

Watch FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/3phwp53

December 16 - FUNFF gains first-mover advantage into the U.S. esports betting market, as it’s long-term partner GameCo joins US Bookmaking and Sky Ute Casino to establish the first dedicated esports sportsbook in the United States. FUNFF wholly-owned subsidiary Askott Entertainment will supply its iGaming platform, Chameleon, as part of a fully integrated esports betting solution. Through GameCo's partnership with Sky Ute Casino and US Bookmaking, FansUnite will be the first iGaming solutions provider to receive significant exposure in the U.S. esports betting market.

December 7 - FUNFF receives Malta Gaming Service License and Critical Gaming Supply, and will now be able to offer a full spectrum of online gambling services in Europe, covering Casino, Fixed Odds Betting, Pool Betting and Controlled Skilled Games. With MGA approval received, FansUnite will be joining other highly respected gambling companies such as PokerStars, Betfair and Unibet in operating their business within MGA regulations.

Watch FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/3phwp53



Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN) CEO Brandon Kou: ”Ready to Scale with Quality Brands, and a Superior Gross Margin Profile”

“The Tesla of Cannabis” is what some savvy investors are calling Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN), after it’s recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s “Investors Discovery Day” livestream. ICNAF is a leader in the California market, and specifically in the pre-rolled space, with it’s award-winning, “Ganja Gold” brand, sold in hundreds of retail outlets. A key component of ICNAF’s success is it’s pre-roll manufacturing technologies which produce consistent, high-quality pre-rolls at high gross margins - a major competitive advantage in the cannabis industry.

Watch ICNAF NEXT SUPER STOCK video: http://bit.ly/2Lz5l2E

In his livestream presentation, ICNAF CEO Brandon Kou outlined the company’s growth strategy, based on a “three pillar approach”: sales platform, technology, and vertical integration which lead to a superior gross margin profile. With a profitable foundation established, ICNAF is now at an inflection point where it’s ready to start scaling revenues and expand with strategic M&A opportunities.

January 5, 2021 - INCAF reports Q3 revenue of $2.65 million, up 45% from the previous year quarter ended October 31, 2019, and Gross margin of $1.21M (46%) resulting in 58.6% increase from the prior year period driven by Icanic’s commitment to automation and vertical integration. Adjusted EBITDA of $167,637, up from a Negative Adjusted EBITDA of $1,503,270 from the prior year period.

December 9 - ICNAF signs LOI to acquire THC Engineering, LLC, which manufactures one of a kind automation technology for the rapidly expanding cannabis manufacturing industry, and renowned for it’s world-leading, automated pre-roll technology. "Technology has always been a key focus and one of the three pillars that allows Icanic to truly differentiate itself and target a superior gross margin profile," said Brandon Kou, CEO of Icanic. "The opportunity to acquire THC Engineering and its world class team was something that we could simply not pass up. This agreement reinforces our commitment to technology by bringing on a team that has built one of a kind manufacturing equipment for the likes of Tesla, Genentech and Johnson & Johnson.“

Watch ICNAF NEXT SUPER STOCK video: http://bit.ly/2Lz5l2E



