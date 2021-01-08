Reward Announced From NABTU for Information Leading to Arrest of Suspects in the Murder of a Capitol Police Officer

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning, North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) announced a $100,000 reward for the arrest of suspects involved in the murder of a police officer at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.



NABTU’s Governing Board of Presidents are issuing a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of person or persons responsible for the murder of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick during Wednesday’s attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol.

Those that have information should communicate that information to reward@nabtu.org. All emails are confidential.

If there are multiple claimants, the reward will be shared in amounts to be determined by NABTU. This reward offer expires on March 1, 2021.

Press Contact: Betsy Barrett, bbarrett@nabtu.org, 202-756-4623

