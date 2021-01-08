Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol complex by a violent mob of the President’s supporters was a terrible tragedy for our nation, compounded by the news of the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Officer Sicknick had dedicated himself to protecting the Capitol, those who serve there, and the many constituents and visitors who come to meet with their legislators.
Hoyer Statement on the Death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick
