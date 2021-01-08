Protection Relay Market Growth With Recent Trends and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027
Asia-Pacific region has the largest Protection Relay market due to increase in investments in renewable sources of energy and grid infrastructural activities.PORTLAND, OREGON , UNITED STATES, January 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia-Pacific region has the largest protection relay market due to increase in investments in renewable sources of energy and grid infrastructural activities.
Countries are moving toward renewable energy as technology has become relatively cheap compared to the last decade. Solar energy and wind energy have massive potential as alternative energy sources. As new solar grids are installed, they need to be integrated with the main power grid, thereby boosting the use of protection relays.
The need of electricity has increased with the growing population, leading to increase in investments in new power transmission and distribution grids. Therefore, the demand for protective relay is expected to increase. Attributed to increase in advanced technologies, such as smart grid technology for electricity generation and energy management, protective relay has become essential to be installed at those locations to mitigate the risk of failures, thereby increasing the demand for protective relay.
