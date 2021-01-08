Travel Advisory: New Lane Shifts for Bridge Replacement at I-95 Exit 3 in Richmond Begin January 11

New lane shifts for both I-95 northbound and southbound traffic in southern Rhode Island begin on Monday night, January 11 as part of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation's (RIDOT) $21.3 million project to replace the Kingston Road Bridge at Exit 3 in Richmond.

RIDOT has completed construction of the new northbound bridge and will shift traffic onto it so demolition and replacement can begin on the southbound bridge. I-95 northbound traffic will be shifted to the right from its current condition, and I-95 southbound traffic will shift to the left.

All lanes and ramps will remain open, but drivers should reduce their speed through the work zone as lanes will be narrow. The traffic pattern will be in place for approximately six months. The entire project will be done in spring 2022.

The 68-year-old Kingston Road Bridge carries 51,300 vehicles per day and is only one rating point from being structurally deficient.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Kingston Road Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.