Sen. Jason Bean Takes the Oath of Office to Serve the 25th Senatorial District

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Jason Bean, R-Holcomb, took the oath of office and was sworn in as a member of the 101st General Assembly on Jan. 6. He represents the 25th Senatorial District in the Missouri Senate, which consists of Butler, Carter, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Shannon and Stoddard counties.

Senator Bean is a fifth generation Missourian and currently lives on the farm where he grew up. He owns a successful agribusiness and is committed to promoting Missouri agricultural products in the global economy, while also working hard to increase the value of Missouri-made products and grow jobs in southeast Missouri.

“I am honored to serve the citizens of the 25th Senatorial District, and I am grateful for their support,” Sen. Bean said. “I look forward to getting to know my fellow senators and working with them to pass commonsense solutions to the challenges our state is currently facing.”

The First Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly began on Jan. 6 and ends on May 14.

