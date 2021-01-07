Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Licensure and Certification Test | Nebraska Department of Education

Veteran’s Education – Licensure and Certification Test Benefits

You may be able receive Montgomery G.I. Bill reimbursement for licensing and certification tests.  The tests must be approved for the G.I. Bill.  The Nebraska State Approving Agency (Nebraska Department of Education) is the entity that approves such licensing and certification tests.

  • A licensing test is a test offered by a state, local or federal agency required by law to practice an occupation. Some states may refer to such tests as “certification” tests.
  • A certification test is a test designed to provide an affirmation of an individual’s qualifications in a specified occupation. Certification is not required to practice an occupation except where the occupational licensing requirements include certification as part of those requirements.
  • Maximum Payment: The maximum payment per test is $2,000. There is no limitation of the number of tests that may be taken except that an individual may not exceed his or her maximum entitlement.  The VA will not issue reimbursement for other fees connected with obtaining a license or certification.

Veterans and eligible persons may call the VA to determine entitlement by calling toll free at: 888-442-4551 or by visiting https://www.va.gov/education/about-gi-bill-benefits/how-to-use-benefits/test-fees/

Download and submit VA Form 22-0803 for test reimbursement

Organizations seeking Test Approval

If your organization offers licensing or certification tests, we encourage you to request approval of your tests so that veterans and other beneficiaries may receive reimbursement.  Your participation in this program will be doing our nation’s veterans a big favor.  All payments will be sent directly to the VA beneficiaries.

To apply for approval of licensing and certification tests, organizations may call the Nebraska Department of Education at: 402-471-4826 or complete the following application.

