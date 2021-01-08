Dony Mask Application Of Closed Sterilization Technology In Reusable Cloth Face Mask Manufacturing For Medical Companies

DONY Garment Vietnamese Garment Factory Supplier - Apparel Clothing & Textile Manufactured DONY MASK - premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification DONY MASK - premium Covid antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification

The application of closed sterilization technology in DONY mask manufacturing has been known for quite a while. Is it 100% safe and effective?

We are proud to launch this protective face mask that is not an ordinary mask. We have designed it with care and added all efforts to make it maximum valuable and protective for our customers. ” — Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, January 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The need for sterilized cloth masks remains critical as we are now still struggling with continuous pandemics. The demand for high-quality industrial sterilization technology thus continues to grow.However, when it comes to manufacturing cloth face masks , not all sterilization approaches can be applied. What’s good about the Ethylene Oxide sterilization method that the DONY mask integrates into their manufacturing chain?What Is Sterilization Technology?Sterilization is a safety procedure mostly used in the medical and healthcare industry to ensure hygiene quality. This process destroys all microorganisms on the material surface to minimize bacteria and virus transmission. As any microbial contamination can lead to disease transmission, sterilization is a must-include step in producing most medial-related products.Sterilization comes in many different methods to deal with a variety of materials. Later in this post, we will discover all the most popular ones that are now favored in the medical and healthcare industry. With the advent of sterilization technology, the process offers effective treatment without compromising the material properties.What Are Types Of Sterilization?Ethylene Oxide SterilizationEthylene Oxide is a colorless gas that is highly explosive, which requires critical safety conditions during the sterilization process. A standard Ethylene Oxide sterilization procedure involves preconditioning, humidification, EO gas introduction, exposure, evaporation, air removal, and aeration.Ethylene Oxide can easily be absorbed into many materials. That’s why it needs an extra phase in the sterilization process (aeration phase) to remove the EO residuals.Advanced Ethylene Oxide sterilization procedure these days provides sterilization and aeration phases in the same chamber. This combination reduces ETO exposure when opening chamber doors and getting transfers into the aerators.Other Sterilization MethodsSteamSteam sterilization is one of the most sterilization methods that are known for being inexpensive and non-toxic. However, it has certain deleterious effects on the material, including lubricant combustion, corrosion, and impaired light-transmitting ability. Steam sterilization is processed in an autoclave, which makes direct contact between steam and each item.FlashFlash sterilization actually originated from the steam method. In this sterilization method, the flashed item is put on a specially designed tray/ container so that the steam can penetrate quickly in the material.Low HeatThe low-temperature method is another alternative sterilization approach to Ethylene Oxide. This alternative technology with chlorofluorocarbon is now also approved by the FDA for medical devices, including Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Oxide with a stabilizing gas.Hydrogen PeroxideHydrogen Peroxide or Gas Plasma method is a less common approach to sterilization. Gas Plasma is generated in a closed chamber that utilizes microwave energy or radiofrequency to produce gas molecules and generate charged particles. These particles are mostly free radicals; they interact with the cells and destroy microorganism metabolism.Peracetic AcidPeracetic Acid is commonly used to remove contaminants on the material surface. This Acid is a biocidal oxidizer, which remains its efficacy in organic soil. This method is more popular in the US when it comes to sterilizing surgical and medical instruments.Which One Is The Best For Face Mask Manufacturing Among all sterilization methods, Ethylene Oxide still remains the most popular and favored in mask manufacturing. However, not all manufacturers are approved by FDA and CE to operate this sterilization technology. As the Ethylene Oxide method requires a complicated aeration process, it has many criteria to make sure the EtO residuals are within the safe range for not harming human health.The Ethylene Oxide sterilization method has been applied in cloth mask production for quite a while. It is favored for being able to sterilize moisture and heat-sensitive medical devices/ instruments/ equipment without causing deleterious effects on the material.“The time is right for a better kind of face mask, and Viet Nam is the right country to provide it.In the past, the world turned to China when it needed massive quantities of consumer products,” notes Pham. “The COVID-19 pandemic changed that a bit and the ongoing trade war between China and the US have inhibited Chinese production of PPE even more.Other countries have been catching up to China’s manufacturing capacity: we can now produce nearly a quarter-million DONY Masks a day when needed. We do it with a degree of precision and quality control that larger Chinese manufacturers can’t match, and with the same low overhead, government support, and access to global shipping channels that China is known for." - Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.DONY Mask’s Closed Sterilization TechnologyDONY has long been applying closed Ethylene Oxide sterilization technology in its manufacturing process. This technology is deployed as the last step in the process - packaging, sealing, and sterilizing. It explains why the cloth mask is ready to use right after you open it from the package.A DONY cloth mask has three layers - the waterproof outer layer, air and dust filtering middle layer, and antibacterial inner layer. This mask design was quality proof guaranteed with FDA, CE, ISO 9001:2005 for mask production, TUV REACH, Aseptic Inspection, Intertek, and DGA certificate. The Dony Mask is skin-friendly, eco-friendly, and high-quality protective Where To Go From HereSterilization is an indispensable phase in the cloth mask production process. Thanks to their safety and highly protective features, such products sterilized with Ethylene Oxide method are advised.And with superior EO technology in sterilizing cloth masks, DONY is a tried and trusted brand that you can confidently put on your favorite list.

