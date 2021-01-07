Chief Justice Christensen to Deliver Condition of the Judiciary Message

On Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the House Chambers, Chief Justice Susan Christensen of the Iowa Supreme Court will address a joint convention of the General Assembly on the Condition of the Judiciary.

Iowa Public Television will broadcast the speech live on Iowa PBS WORLD .3 and livestream the speech on iowapbs.org, Facebook and YouTube.

Members of the news media may obtain advance copies of the speech by email at 8:30 a.m. January 13 by contacting Iowa Judicial Branch Communications Director Steve Davis at steve.davis@iowacourts.gov. The text of the speech will be posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website www.iowacourts.gov at 10:45 a.m.