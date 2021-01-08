MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

December 28, 2020 to January 4, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 28, 2020, through Monday, January 4, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 59 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, December 29, 2020

A Tri Star Sporting Arms 12 gauge shotgun and a Roy Weatherby Semi 20 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 4200 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Brandon Jamar Grey-Mitchell, of Northeast, D.C., for First Degree Sexual Abuse, Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 20-168-394

A Kahr Arms 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Montana Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 20-183-949

A Springfield Armory XD40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Antonio Taylor, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Distribution of Marijuana, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-184-037

A Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Reservoir Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Nicholas Edmond Baucom, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-184-058

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of Ainger Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Darius Montae Bishop, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-184-060

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Jonathan Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-184-075

A Mondial Brevettata 1900 .22 caliber starter pistol (pictured below) was recovered in the 4300 block of C Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-184-090

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Yeadsera Abreham, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Counterfeit Tags. CCN: 20-184-156

A Norinco 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Taylor Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Receiving Stolen Property, Counterfeit Tags, Driving under the Influence, No Permit, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 20-184-178

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Richard Thompson, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Destruction of Property, Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-168-283

A Springfield Arms XDM40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Bass Place, Southeast. CCN: 20-184-294

A Freedom Ordnance FX-9 9mm caliber pistol and an EP Armory .223 caliber rifle (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Dejuan Goldsmith, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-184-324

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Quebec Place, Northwest. The following person arrested: 19-year-old Derrick Michael Lesher, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License outside a Home or Business, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-184-656

A Bersa Thunder .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Dennis Ray Hicklin, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-184-696

Thursday, December 31, 2020

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person wasted: 54-year-old Samuel Mack, of Northeast, D.C., for Murder II. CCN: 20-184-725

A Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .38 revolver was recovered in the 3700 block of Albert Irvin Cassell Place, Northeast. CCN: 20-184-891

A Springfield Arms XD40 .40 caliber handgun and an American Tactical Rifle Omni-Hybrid .223 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 2200 block of 40th Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Austin Love Murray, of Chicago, IL, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-184-901

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of T Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Robert Cleckey, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 20-184-978

A Taurus 9mm PT809C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Brandon Hargraves, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-185-076

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Matthew Hinkle, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-185-093

A Taurus PT111 Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of University Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Jamal Payne, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License outside a Home or Business, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 20-185-115

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of W Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-185-118

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of O Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Dwaine Maurice Dodd, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-185-135

A Hawes 21 .22 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-185-137

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Trevon Wesley Wilson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-185-141