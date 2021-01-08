Media Advisory: Washington Coalition for Police Accountability Joins House Policing Policy Leadership Team to Introduce Police Accountability Agenda

WHO: The Policing Policy Leadership Team (PPLT), composed of House Public Safety Committee Chair Rep. Roger Goodman; Black Member Caucus members Reps. Debra Entenman, Jesse Johnson, and John Lovick; and Members of Color Caucus Reps. My-Linh Thai, Debra Lekanoff, and Bill Ramos, will be joined by Fred and Annalesa Thomas (parents of Leonard Thomas), DeVitta Briscoe (sister of Che Taylor), Sonia Joseph (mother of Giovonn Joseph McDade), and Katrina Johnson (cousin of Charleena Lyles) of the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability (WCPA).

WHAT: Together with the WCPA, the House Policing Policy Leadership Team will roll out its main legislative agenda and take questions from the media at a press teleconference. The House Public Safety Committee will hear four bills on police accountability during the first week of session.

WHEN: Press Teleconference: Tuesday, January 12, 2:00 P.M.

Week 1 House Public Safety Committee Hearings on Police Accountability legislation:

HB 1054: Police tactics: Tuesday, January 12, 8:00 A.M. HB 1092: Data collection on use of force: Thursday, January 14, 1:30 P.M. HB 1089: I-940 requirements audit: Thursday, January 14, 1:30 P.M. HB 1082: State oversight and accountability: Friday, January 15, 10:00 A.M.

Hearing are available to watch on TVW.org.

WHERE: View the press teleconference on TVW here, https://www.tvw.org/watch/?clientID=9375922947&eventID=2021011175

WHY: The Policing Policy Leadership Team has been working since June with stakeholders across the state on legislation to strengthen police accountability, limit questionable police tactics and use of force, and increase transparency of police activity. In conjunction with the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability, a community coalition that is working to center the voices of families affected by police violence and achieve meaningful changes to policing in Washington State, the PPLT will introduce its legislative agenda for the 2021 session.