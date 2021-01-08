I-76 East Lane Closure at Night Next Week for Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Interstate 76 will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and University Avenue in Center City Philadelphia on Monday, January 11, through Thursday, January 14, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for viaduct repair and median barrier construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Westbound I-76 remains reduced to one lane around-the-clock between University Avenue and 30th Street. The eastbound off-ramp and westbound on-ramp at South Street also remain closed for construction of a new I-76 median barrier. Motorists normally using the closed South Street ramps will follow posted detour signs.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities, which are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing, resurfacing and replacing the median barrier on the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract. More information is available at www.i76viaduct.com.

Repairs to the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

