Weekend Closure Scheduled on NB I-83 (South Bridge) in Harrisburg

Contractor to repair deteriorated expansion dam near Second Street Exit

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in south central Pennsylvania are advised a weekend closure is scheduled for northbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in the City of Harrisburg. Interstate 83 will be closed between Exit 41 (Lemoyne/Camp Hill) and Exit 43 (2nd Street), including the Lemoyne/Lowther Street on-ramp.

The closure will allow the district’s bridge maintenance contractor, J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, to perform emergency repairs to a damaged expansion dam on the bridge.

The closure will be implemented at approximately 9 PM on Saturday, January 9, and is expected to be lifted by 6 AM Monday, January 11.

A detour will be in place for northbound I-83 traffic using westbound PA Route 581, northbound Interstate 81 and southbound Interstate 83. Also, a detour will be in place for the Lowther Street ramp traffic using Lowther Street, the southbound I-83 on-ramp at South 10th Street to exit 40B (New Cumberland), eastbound on Carlisle Road, and Interstate 83 northbound. A detour will be in place for eastbound PA Route 581 traffic using Exit 6B (I-83/York) to exit 40B (New Cumberland), eastbound on Carlisle Road, and Interstate 83 northbound.

To support and facilitate the abovementioned closures, motorists may experience lane restrictions and/or manual traffic control at the 3rd Street and Lowther Street Intersection in Lemoyne, as well as other intersections along the detour routes. Motorists may expect delays on northbound Interstate 83, eastbound PA Route 581, and detour routes. Alternate routes and/or travel times are encouraged to minimize delays.

The expansion dam (or expansion joint) on the bridge has experienced some deterioration and is in need of immediate repairs. The dam allows the bridge deck to expand and contract with temperatures changes and traffic movement on the deck, while preventing water from reaching and damaging bridge elements below the deck.

The bridge is safe, but repairs will prevent further damage to the bridge structure below and improve the ride quality across the bridge

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018