Four-Way Stop to Be Installed at the Intersection of Halston Road and Beaver Dam Road

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be installing a four-way stop on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the intersection of Halston Road (State Route 1010) and Beaver Dam Road in Clay Township, Butler County.

The Stop signs will have red flashing lights and the Stop Ahead signs will have yellow flashing lights for six weeks from installation to increase driver awareness.

There will be no traffic disruption during the installation.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs, chgibbs@pa.gov.