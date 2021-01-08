Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Birchrun Road Weekdays for Utility Installation in West Vincent Township

​King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Birchrun Road weekdays between Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) and Gateway Drive in West Vincent Township, Chester County, on Monday, January 18, through mid-March, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for water main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the weekday closure, Birchrun Road motorists will be directed to use Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) and Horseshoe Trail.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

