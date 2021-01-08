I-95 Lane Closures, Brief Stoppages Scheduled at Night Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Nighttime lane closures and brief stoppages will be in place on Interstate 95 next week between the Bridge Street and Betsy Ross Bridge interchanges in Philadelphia for construction and related activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Weather permitting, the I-95 restrictions and locations are:

Sunday, January 10, through Thursday, January 14, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the southbound right lane and shoulder will be closed at the southern end of the Bridge Street Interchange, south of the existing three-lane traffic pattern, for soil borings; and

Monday, January 11, through Friday, January 15, alternating northbound or southbound lane closures and periodic stoppages of up to 15 minutes will be in place at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange for overhead ramp demolition and beam removal. For each occurrence, one lane will close at 8:00 PM, and a second lane will close at 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.

Drivers are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic when approaching these work areas.

The construction activities are part of the ongoing $93.6 million I-95 ramp replacement project at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange. The soil borings are among the advance engineering activities underway for upcoming reconstruction of I-95 at the Bridge Street Interchange.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

