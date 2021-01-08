Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-476 North Daytime Lane Closure January 18-22 for Pavement Repair in West Conshohocken Borough

King of Prussia, PA – Northbound Interstate 476 motorists will encounter a left or right lane closure between the Interstate 76 Interchange and the Schuylkill River in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, on Monday, January 18, through Friday, January 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for pavement repair and line striping operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

I-476 motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

