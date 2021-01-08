Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dr. Martha Latz of A Unique Therapy Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each day should spark universal compassion and a change in behavior, yet people are still flooding airports in record numbers, attending large gatherings and refusing to wear masks.

Yet even those who have strictly adhered to social distancing throughout the pandemic are finding it difficult to summon their continued resolve. This has been referred to as “COVID Fatigue,” but it’s really the result of a process known as psychic numbing.

According to psychotherapist Dr. Martha Latz, psychic numbing is a psychological phenomenon that causes us to feel indifferent to the suffering of large numbers of people. It causes us to withdraw our attention away from traumatic experiences and future threats. This desensitization, says Dr. Latz, is a component of PTSD.

“We’re experiencing collective grief,” says Dr. Latz. “There's so much tragedy that we are in both mental and emotional overload. We're glued to the TV, but we're also paralyzed. We're frozen in place trying to assimilate all of what's going on, but we can't keep up with it. It’s not that we don't want to be compassionate or understanding, we're just absolutely spent. There's a lack of feeling associated with new information.”

Dr. Latz is the founder of A Unique Therapy Center. For nearly 30 years, Dr. Latz has provided an emotionally supportive environment to help individuals and their loved ones navigate challenging life transitions. Dr. Latz weaves both traditional and holistic approaches to fully address the whole person: mind, body and spirit.

“Love is the opposite of psychic numbing,” says Dr. Latz. “You can numb out with anger and binge television shows, or you can exercise creativity, compassion and gratitude. Those are the things that can counteract psychic numbing.”

Close Up Radio features Dr. Martha Latz every Monday at 12pm EST co-hosted by Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters

For more information on Dr. Martha Latz and A Unique Therapy Center, visit www.auniquetherapycenter.com

