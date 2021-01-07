CONSUMER ALERT: Do Not Pay to Reserve a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Consumer Protection investigators and criminal prosecutors in my office are aggressively pursuing reports of scammers taking money in exchange for phony COVID-19 vaccine reservations. If you have been a victim of this scam, please contact my office so we can end this fraud and help protect those seeking vaccinations.”

States are overseeing the free COVID-19 vaccine distribution rather than the federal government. To help manage appointment scheduling, several counties in Florida have turned to ticketing services like Eventbrite; however, no county is charging for vaccine reservations.

Attorney General Moody recommends the following tips to help Floridians avoid COVID-19 vaccine-related scams: