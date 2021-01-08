Sandra Lee of Miracle Inspirations to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OLIVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many of our health problems are not physical in origin. They are energetic and traumatic in origin. This keeps us from having optimal health. And without health, we can’t create success.

Are there things in your life around which you feel stuck? Imagine you have support from the Earth itself to take steps forward.

Sandra Lee is the founder of Miracle Inspirations, where she helps people find emotional clarity, freedom from physical pain, and a renewed life purpose through energy work to heal your body, mind and heart.

“People come to me when they feel something is wrong with their health. They've seen a variety of practitioners and not gotten the results they want. Many have given up hope,” says Sandra. “The kind of change that people see with me is at a different level than what they've seen with other people. It can feel like a miracle for them.”

Sandra employs a whole-body healing philosophy that combines her training in massage therapy with Biofield Tuning and Human Design to help you arrive at a place of empowerment and deep peace.

“I've been exposed to so many different techniques over the years––Reiki, acupressure, The Emotion Code and The Body Code. With Biofield Tuning I see changes at a level that I've never seen with other energetic modalities. I create change in how people feel, how their bodies feel. It's just a question of connecting with what is stuck or chaotic and allowing it to become organized.”

According to Sandra, there's a point below your feet that connects you to the earth and draws in earth energy. You also connect to God's inspiration. These energetic sources provide energy throughout your body, and support all of your actions and endeavors.

“The people I work with come to me overwhelmed and stressed, sometimes to the point of not being able to function, to live their daily life. They may have struggled for their entire life. I am really proud that I help them feel like they have the ability to shift and move forward. It's empowering to them."

