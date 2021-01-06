No one should argue for eliminating surety bail entirely; that would undercut an accused’s due process protections. Bail is a long-standing absolute right. The question is whether and how cash bail will survive.
Jan 6, 2021
Commentary: The California Supreme Court Can Fix Our Broken Bail System
