Mendocino DA papers judge over animal cruelty, gun rulings

(Subscription required) Mendocino County District Attorney Charles D. Eyster is seeking to disqualify a superior court judge from presiding over cases involving animal cruelty and gun use allegations after the judge reduced a woman’s felony conviction for shooting her dog multiple times to a misdemeanor with no jail time.

