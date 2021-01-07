(Subscription required) Mendocino County District Attorney Charles D. Eyster is seeking to disqualify a superior court judge from presiding over cases involving animal cruelty and gun use allegations after the judge reduced a woman’s felony conviction for shooting her dog multiple times to a misdemeanor with no jail time.
Mendocino DA papers judge over animal cruelty, gun rulings
