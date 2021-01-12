Community And Individual Services Market Outlook Involves More Focused Counseling On Autism Spectrum Disorder

Community And Individual Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Community And Individual Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2031

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental disability. Symptoms of this disorder typically appear during early childhood and affect a person's ability to communicate and interact with others. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 1 in 59 children are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the US, however, studies show that early diagnosis and intervention lead to significantly improved outcomes. To address this, many autism research organizations are expected to invest more time and money for the betterment of this condition. Training social service employees for autism childcare counsellors, number of therapists and psychologists will increase, and they are expected to serve more individuals and eventually generate more revenues for the community services industry.

The global community and individual services market is expected to grow from $1.01 trillion in 2020 to $1.13 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.54 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global community and individual services market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region, accounting for 29% of the global community and individual services market. The Middle East was the smallest region in the global community and individual services market.

