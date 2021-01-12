Retail Global Market Report 2021-2030 By The Business Research Company

Retail Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Retail Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2031

As per The Business Research Company’s latest report Retail Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2031, the global retail market is expected to grow from $20.2 trillion in 2020 to $22.4 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is then expected to reach nearly $30 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of more than 7%.

Many retailers are adopting a robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management. This technology is being deployed to enhance supply chain efficiency, streamline operations to engage customers and building loyalty, data has become critical for most retail operations. With the rapid growth in retail data and the availability of technologies to analyze data, it will become easier for retailers to identify and meet the needs and expectations of their customers. Thus, it is expected to drive the market going forward.

The retail market consists of sales of goods to ultimate users by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide the service of making goods available in convenient quantities and locations. Retailing involves buying from wholesalers or direct from producers, breaking bulk, displaying goods for sale either physically or online, and sometimes delivery.

Wholesalers are independent organizations in the distribution channel that buy in bulk and sell to resellers rather than to consumers. Both retailers and wholesalers take ownership of the goods and so bear the risk of carrying inventory. They also reduce the total number of transactions required for the process of transferring goods from producers to consumers.

Major players in the retail global market include Wal-Mart, Costco, Kroger, Amazon Inc, and Home Depot.

