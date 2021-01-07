Watch: Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox urges Utahns to ‘stand up and speak out against violence’ at U.S. Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 6, 2021) — On his second day in office, Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox recorded a video message urging Utahns to “stand up and speak out against the violence, against the terrorists, against the evil that we have seen in our nation’s capital today.”
