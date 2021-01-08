Heavy Movable Bridges Market, COVID-19 Scenario Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, and Future Growth Opportunities 2027
The heavy movable bridges market is experiencing a significant growth over the past few years, and will grow considerably in next few years. A heavy movable bridge is a type of bridge that changes its position to create a passage or a pathway for incoming boats and barges. The main advantage of constructing a movable bridge is the low cost factor, which is incurred due to nonappearance of long approaches and high piers. The biggest disadvantage for a movable bridge is to hold the traffic on the bridge whenever it is opened for waterway traffic. The bridges and traffic lights may be operated by the boat users or by the bridge man to control the road and water traffic. Most commonly used movable bridges are draw bridges, bascule bridges, vertical-lift Bridge, and others.
COVID-19 Scenario analysis:
Coronavirus has affected a wide range of construction services, which include consultancy, outsourcing, and manpower support for the building industry. The negative trends in the economy of China and India, and some developed nations are anticipated to decline growth of the global construction services industry throughout the globe.
Demand for new construction materials have witnessed a massive negative shift since the corona outbreak in December 2019, with manufactures and investors fearing an excessively receding economic growth.
Travel prohibitions around the globe have affected the trade of construction materials. Thus, the supply and demand for construction materials are almost halted throughout the globe.
Construction materials manufacturing companies located in China, are the major sufferers of from the virus outbreak, owing to lockdown and unavailability of logistics in the region.
The major hindrance for the global construction materials market comes from the orders of home quarantine by respective governments, which has led to the discontinuing of production of construction materials.
Decreased consumer demand and consumption has led to reduction and slow down of sales of construction materials all over the globe over the course of the current economic year.
Therefore, the global heavy movable bridges market is expected to be negatively affected in 2020.
Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
Growing demand from commercial industries for the ease of transportation of raw material and disposal of waste, in addition technological improvement in construction industry like automation and adoption of latest technological units are expected to boost the growth of the heavy movable bridges market in the long run. Moreover, good government activities and rapid modernization are foreseen to enhance the growth of heavy movable bridges market. Diversified regional geographies, environmental factors and heavy maintenance cost associated are some restraints for the heavy movable bridges market. Huge opportunities for new constructions of transport services are available especially in the coastal regions as the products from water like fisheries and oil products and waste generated from industries into water bodies have to be transported regularly.
The global heavy movable bridges market trends are as follows:
Increased demand for new transport services
Rapid industrialization and investment in innovative technology has always been the highest priority in most of the developed countries. As the number of industries focused on construction, transportation and oil mining is increasing, the demand for heavy movable bridges is also on the rise. Over the past few years, a significant growth in demand for new constructions of transport services has been seen in the U.S., the reason being increasing number of end users and rapid industrialization. This has been the same scenario in many developed nations by which it can be predicted that there is a huge scope for the heavy movable bridges market in the near future.
Redesigning and modifying old bridges
The average life span of an old bridge is 70 years. It is necessary that these bridges are being checked and reconstructed for public safety. The Ministry of Transportation of India has been funded sufficiently over the past few years as a result bridges named Bogibeel Bridge (2018), Dibang River Bridge (2018), and Dhola Sadiya Bridge (2017), which is the longest bridge in India have been constructed recently. Another instance in Manitoulin island has shown that the old swing bridge has been studied and a final recommended plan for replacing the swing bridge by a bascule bridge, that has two sides will be announced in 2020. New initiatives and funding by the governments of different countries for construction activity is expected to fuel the growth of the heavy movable bridges market in the upcoming years.
Key benefits of the report:
This study represents the analytical representation of the global heavy movable bridges market combined with the ongoing trends and future predictions to determine investment opportunities.
The present market is thoroughly analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to enlighten the heavy movable bridges market growth.
The report gives the information regarding to important drivers, restraints, and opportunities provided with an in depth analysis of the heavy movable bridges market.
Segmentation details of the heavy movable bridges market.
The report gives a comprehensive global heavy movable bridges market analysis based on competitiveness and how the performance of the competitors will take shape in the coming years.
