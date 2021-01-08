Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Outlook, Business Strategies & Future Growth Prospects 2027 | By Type, Application
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027SYDNEY , AUSTRALIA, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces Market Outlook - 2027
Controlled atmosphere furnaces allow manufacturers to treat products or materials thermally to refractory temperatures with an extraordinary selection of the internal atmospheric composition. The controlled environment contains a high percentage of argon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and helium with almost no gas mixture or oxygen to execute the required product finish. The oxygen level needs to be measured accurately, whereas the nitrogen level is regulated and controlled to ensure the desired atmosphere to keep the running costs minimum.
Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8257
Controlled atmosphere furnaces have a wide range of applications in the manufacturing of metal products, where a particular environment is needed inside the furnaces to produce the expected product finish. These furnaces are best suited for the study of heat treatment processes like nitriding, carbothermal reaction, carburizing, annealing, and hydrogen embrittlement.
COVID-19 Scenario analysis:
COVID-19 pandemic has shut-down the production of various products in the global controlled atmosphere furnaces industry, mainly owing to the prolonged lockdown in major global countries. This has hampered the growth of global controlled atmosphere furnaces market significantly from last few months, as is likely to continue during 2020.
COVID-19 has already affected the sales of equipment and machinery in the first quarter of 2020 and is likely to cause a negative impact on the market growth throughout the year.
The major demand for equipment and machinery was previously noticed from giant manufacturing countries including the U.S., Germany, Italy, the UK, and China, which is badly affected by the spread of coronavirus, thereby halting the demand for equipment and machinery.
Further, potential impact of the lockdown is currently vague and financial recovery of companies is totally based on its cash reserves. Equipment and machinery companies can afford a full lockdown only for a few months, after which the players would have to modify their investment plans.
Equipment and machinery manufacturers must focus on protecting their workforce, operations, and supply chains to respond toward immediate crises and find new ways of working after COVID-19 infection cases start to decrease.
For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8257
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Increasing demand for heat treatment equipment in manufacturing sectors such as the basic metal industry, is a major factor that can drive the controlled atmosphere furnaces market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the rising adoption of these furnaces for a wide range of applications like annealing, carburizing, nitriding, and more in industries like automotive, metallurgical, and aerospace industry is expected to drive the growth of the controlled atmosphere furnaces during the forecast period. However, the high installation and maintenance cost of the controlled atmosphere furnaces can be a restraining factor for this market. On the contrary, new technological advancements and automation in the heat treatment equipment are expected to provide plenty of growth opportunities for the controlled atmosphere furnaces market.
Trends in controlled atmosphere furnaces market
Notable growth in developing countries
Regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific have been the main markets for the controlled atmosphere furnaces for many years due to rapid industrialization in these nations. In addition, market players are capitalizing on new opportunities by increasing their global reach and new product offerings. For instance, Ipsen, a-U.S. based company, launched its own sales and production site in Japan to expand its presence in the Asian market. Moreover, manufacturers of controlled atmosphere furnaces have committed to lower their manufacturing cost and still try to provide more customized products to their customers. Besides, manufacturers are emphasizing on broadening the applications of the controlled atmosphere furnaces. Positive growth in emerging countries will boost the growth of the controlled atmosphere furnaces market in the future.
Emerging new equipment to boost the market
The controlled atmosphere furnaces have many applications in a wide range of industries. Increasing demand for efficient heat treatment equipment in manufacturing sectors like the basic metal industry has forced manufacturers to come up with new and advanced equipment which can improve work efficiency. For instance, MRF-Materials Research Furnaces LLC., offers vacuum furnaces which features a maximum temperature reach that is 3000 °C (5432°F) operating in a vacuum. More features like double-walled, manufactured using 304L grade stainless steel, water-cooled, and electro-polished make the product versatile. Such new advanced equipment by key players is expected to fuel the growth of the controlled atmosphere furnaces market in the upcoming years.
Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8257
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn