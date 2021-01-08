Nuclear Waste Management Market Business Strategies & Future Growth Opportunities 2027 | By Waste Type, Application
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamicsTOKYO, JAPAN, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuclear wastes are generated during various operations of the nuclear fuel cycle. Moreover, industries such as mining, nuclear power generation, and various chemical processes in industries, defense, medicine, and scientific research produce byproducts that include radioactive wastes. These wastes can be in multiple forms such as gas, liquid or solid, with different amount of radioactive levels. The waste remains radioactive for a few hours and even up to thousands of years. Furthermore, based on the level and nature of radioactivity, radioactive wastes can be classified as exempt waste, low & intermediate level waste, and high-level waste.
This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global nuclear waste management market. This research study includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period.
The market witnesses a significant growth owing to the stringent norms as well as regulations to inhibit toxic nuclear emissions worldwide and mandating more investments in nuclear power projects. Numerous nuclear decommissioning projects drive the nuclear waste management market. Rise in energy requirements and demand for power supply is expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, growth of environmental concerns to reduce harmful emissions emitted by other forms of energy such as coal-based plants acts as an important factor for market growth. In addition, regulations for better usage of efficient fuels and environmental concerns are expected to create new opportunities for market growth. The growth potential for nuclear waste management market is expected in Europe as well as Asia-Pacific owing to large number of nuclear reactors, which generate more nuclear waste. However, risk associated with transportation of nuclear waste and the high cost of treatment restrains the market growth.
The global nuclear waste management market is segmented based on waste type, reactor type, application, and geography. On the basis of waste type, it is divided into low-level, high-level, and intermediate-level waste. On the basis of reactor type, it is categorized as pressurized water, boiling water, pressurized heavy water, and gas cooled reactor. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into industrial and utility. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Players:
Key market players in this sector include Augean Plc, BHI Energy, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., Swedish Nuclear Fuel and Waste Management Co., Stericycle, Inc., US Ecology, Inc., Veolia Environmental Services, Bechtel Corporation, Pangea Resources, and Waste Control Specialists, LLC.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
Major countries in each region are mapped as per key trends and opportunities of the market and presence of major players.
Region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.
Key players of the nuclear waste management market are also listed.
This study evaluates value chain to understand the competitive environment across geographies.
An in-depth analysis of segmentation is provided to elucidate the dominance opportunities.
