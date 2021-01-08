Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on President-Elect Biden’s Appointment of Isabel Guzman as Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding President-Elect Biden’s appointment of GO-Biz Director of the Office of Small Business Advocate Isabel Guzman as Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA):

“Isabel Guzman embodies the story of the California and American Dream. As the daughter of a small business owner, Isabel was raised witnessing the power and opportunity of American entrepreneurism. With Isabel’s appointment, President-Elect Biden has chosen a true champion for small businesses to be our country’s next SBA Administrator.

“For almost two years, she has worked tirelessly as part of my Administration to ensure California’s small businesses have a seat at the table. Her leadership has been fundamental in guiding this state through the ongoing economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As an entrepreneur and Governor of California, which is home to 4.1 million of America’s small businesses, I thank and congratulate President-Elect Biden on Isabel’s nomination. She will lead our country’s small business recovery with the same grace, dignity and inclusive mindset that she did for California.”

