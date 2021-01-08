Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,651 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea on Governor Gina Raimondo Being Named Commerce Secretary

"Governor Gina Raimondo has been a trailblazing leader throughout her life. In choosing her as nominee for Commerce Secretary, President-elect Biden is recognizing her experience and dedication to enhancing commerce. Governor Raimondo will serve our nation well in this role.

I am particularly looking forward to her leadership of the U.S. Census Bureau, which is operated by the Commerce Department. I know I join Rhode Islanders in wishing her well as she goes forward to the confirmation process and I look forward to congratulating her again in the near future."

Nellie M. Gorbea Rhode Island Secretary of State

You just read:

Statement by Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea on Governor Gina Raimondo Being Named Commerce Secretary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.