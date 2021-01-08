Statement by Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea on Governor Gina Raimondo Being Named Commerce Secretary

"Governor Gina Raimondo has been a trailblazing leader throughout her life. In choosing her as nominee for Commerce Secretary, President-elect Biden is recognizing her experience and dedication to enhancing commerce. Governor Raimondo will serve our nation well in this role.

I am particularly looking forward to her leadership of the U.S. Census Bureau, which is operated by the Commerce Department. I know I join Rhode Islanders in wishing her well as she goes forward to the confirmation process and I look forward to congratulating her again in the near future."

Nellie M. Gorbea Rhode Island Secretary of State