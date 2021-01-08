Blaylock Van Directs Record Number of Debt and Equity Deals in 2020

Longest continuously operating Black-owned investment banking firm anticipates $1.2 trillion in 2021 debut issuance

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Completing a record-setting year, Blaylock Van, LLC underwrote 57 deals with a significant focus on liability management and M&A funding and a total notional amount of debt exceeding $164 billion. The longest continuously operating Black-owned investment banking firm in the country anticipates $1.2 trillion in debt issuance this year, in line with current estimates for M&A activity and balance sheet management.

Blaylock Van’s spectrum of 2020 deals involved maturities ranging from 2 to 50 years, and ratings from single B to AAA. Landmark transactions included: Alphabet, Apple, AT&T, Bristol Myers, Citibank, Comcast, Ford, General Dynamics, IBM, Nasdaq, Qualcomm, T-Mobile, Toyota Motor Credit and Wells Fargo.

In addition to participating in a record number of debt deals, Blaylock Van was a joint lead manager for Toyota Motor Credit and Citigroup. In particular, Citigroup mandated Blaylock Van, along with three other diversity firms, as joint-lead managers on a social bond for affordable housing. Toyota Motor Credit appointed Blaylock Van among other diversity firms as a joint book runner in a senior unsecured debt transaction.

“Delivering targeted expertise and value in every transaction for every client, our firm’s 2021 focus centers on excellence in execution for every partner, company and major municipality,” said Eric Standifer, CEO and president of Blaylock Van. “Following on the heels of a record-setting year, Blaylock Van maintains its commitment to growth and diversity as the leading investment banking firm for corporations, fund managers, investors and governments worldwide in the new year.”

Blaylock Van experienced a record number of 18 IPOs and follow-ons in a management role in 2020 for companies including Academy Sports Outdoors, Airbnb, Albertsons, Denny’s, Fiserv, McAfee, Royalty Pharma, Upstart and Warner Music Group, among others.

In terms of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) issuance, the firm co-managed notable names including AEA-Bridges Impact Corp, Ajax I, Churchill Capital Corp, Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp and TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. Subsequent to quadruple year-over-year growth, the firm also expects more SPAC issuance in the year to come.

With offices in eight markets from coast to coast, Blaylock Van’s services include public finance, corporate banking, debt and equity, sales and trading, structured finance, research and more. Certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the State of New York, the State of Wisconsin, the City of New York and the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Blaylock Van offers supplier diversity and diversity and inclusion efforts for investors and issuers as well as in-house compliance and regulatory standards expertise.

About Blaylock Van, LLC

Blaylock Van, LLC (BV) is a Black-owned investment banking and financial services company,

providing personalized service for clients across the country. Clients include corporations, municipalities, investment managers, pension funds and family offices. Global electronic equity and fixed-income trading platforms allow direct market access to more than 40 worldwide exchanges, while proprietary web-based research platform is designed to specifically address the needs of fundamental portfolio managers and analysts. The firm’s headquarters are in New York City, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, Miami and Oakland, Calif. For more information, please visit https://brv-llc.com/.

