Apple Valley man, Robbinsdale business charged with tobacco-related tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recently charged Anton Hanna Maarouf, of Apple Valley, and his Robbinsdale business, Lakeland Market Inc., with one felony count each of possessing untaxed tobacco products.

According to the complaints, Mr. Maarouf is the sole owner of Lakeland Market Inc., a convenience store located in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. The complaints state that during a random compliance check at the store, department investigators allegedly found and seized more than $2,000 worth of untaxed tobacco products. The complaints allege that Mr. Maarouf could not produce the invoices for the tobacco products in question. According to the complaints, Mr. Maarouf did not appeal the seizure of the untaxed tobacco products.  

A tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This is an example of the department’s ongoing efforts to uniformly enforce the state’s cigarette and tobacco laws.  For more information on the tax laws related to tobacco products in Minnesota, visit our website.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the Minnesota Department of Revenue takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue has a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws.  Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500.  Tips can also be submitted to the department via email at tax.fraud@state.mn.usTipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

