Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (January 7 - 13, 2020)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY COUNTY SR-53 bridge repair over Dry Fork Creek (LM 1.3) and Mill Creek (LM 2.5): The contractor will be on site continuing bridge repair work at Mill Creek Bridge located at LM 2.50. The contractor is also scheduled to have a lane closure in place on Dry Fork Bridge located at LM 1.35. The southbound lane of SR 53 will be closed first during Phase 1 on both bridges; the northbound lane will be closed during Phase 2 on both bridges. Lane closures will be in effect until the contract completion on 06/30/21. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and obey posted speed limit. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 11' should seek alternate route.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNU198]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road and be alert for changes in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNQ921]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. Traffic is still using the existing SR-56; however, motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. The contractor will start grade work inside Smithville City Limits between Dearman Street and East Bryant Street. Traffic in this area will be shifted in the area to allow contractor to complete work. A diversion remains in place for Williams Road to allow contractor to construct new alignment. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorist should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers and construction equipment.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-85 rock fall mitigation at LM 3.8: The contractor will be on site continuing rock fall mitigation work at MM 3.8. SR 85 in Fentress County will be closed from Sandy RD at MM 2.19 to East Obey Lane at MM 5.67. This closure will remain until contract completion of 05/31/21. During this closure, a detour route will be in place to allow traffic to navigate around the road closure.

[J and M Grading Division, LLC/Moore/CNU276]

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 emergency slide repairs at various locations: The contractor continues work on the Overton County side of SR-85 and the road remains closed from LM 17.5 to LM 22.2. This closure will remain in effect until approximately 05/28/21. The contractor is currently working to stabilize the roadway and is completing construction on the last scheduled roadway retaining wall. Motorists should continue using the signed detour route until the roadway is opened back up.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNT154]

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) both directions from LM 2.36 to LM 4.14: Shoulder and single lane closure between Spring Street and I-40. Message and arrow boards, signage, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM beginning 01/05/21 through 01/22/21.

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-24 (MONTEREY HWY.) northbound from LM 33.53 to LM 36.37: Shoulder and single lane closure between Bee Rock Road and West Bishop Avenue. Signage, flaggers, and barrels will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 8 AM and 4 PM beginning 11/30/20 through 01/29/21.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (Burgess Falls Road) grading, drainage, signals and paving at the intersection of West Cemetery Road (LM 6.6): Contractor will be installing construction signs, erosion control measure, and gas line relocation. Motorist are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all signage, traffic control devices, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU270]

DISTRICT 28

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 117) improvement of ramps at Exit 117: I-24 WB between MM 118 and MM 116, maintenance work will continue daily. There may be alternating lane closures on WB between MM 116 to MM 118 to support miscellaneous final work. Wattendorf Hwy. will have additional flagging operations in place to support the construction of new turning lane. There will be no impact to the entrance/exit ramp on I-24. Motorist are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone area and be alert to all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Permitee/Hussein/PERMIT]

COFFEE COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (US-41) both directions from LM 0 to LM 28.55: Mobile lane closure along SR-2 between Holly Court and Henley Lane. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM between 11/30/20 through 04/02/21.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-130 (OLD TULLAHOMA RD.) both directions from LM 3.44 to LM 5.25: Mobile lane closure along SR-476 between Awalt Road and Himes Lane Road. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM between 12/02/20 through 02/28/21.

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (US-41) both directions from LM 1.95 to LM 0: Mobile lane closure along SR-2 between Holly Court and Henley Lane. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM between 11/30/20 through 04/02/21.

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-56 both directions from LM 20.19 to LM 25.69: Mobile lane closures along SR-56 from the intersection of SR-56 and SR-108 to the intersection of SR-56 and Store Door Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 7 AM to 4 PM starting 08/31/20 through 02/28/21.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair from LM 26.4 to LM 26.5: Roadway is down to one lane controlled with traffic signals. The schedule for completion is unknown as a major project is being developed for a permanent repair to the slide.

[TDOT/Miner/TDOT]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 resurfacing from east of Orme Mountain Rd (LM 9.3) to near Elm Avenue (LM 14.5): Currently the contractor performing catch basin repair and replacing the curb and gutters on SR-156. Occasionally, the road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagger to accommodate the work being performed. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNU156]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 slope stabilization at LM 27.9: Roadway is reduced to one lane and is controlled by traffic lights. Use caution as roadway is rough.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

WARREN COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on SR-1 (SPARTA HWY.) both directions from LM 24.29 to LM 24.29: TDOT Bridge Inspection will be performing a 2-year inspection on the bridge located on SR-001 LM 24.29, right and left bridge, over Rocky River on Wednesday, 11/13/21 from 8am until 3pm. This inspection will require a temporary closure of the Eastbound and Westbound lane and shoulder.

WARREN COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on SR-55 (MANCHESTER HWY.) both directions from LM 9.10 to LM 9.10: TDOT Bridge Inspection will be performing a 2-year inspection on the bridges located on SR-55 LM 9.10, (right and left bridge), over the CF&W Railroad and SR-55 business on Tuesday, 11/12/21 from 8am until 11am, (Northbound), and 12pm until 3pm, (Southbound). This inspection will require a temporary closure of the slow lane and shoulder.

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) both directions from LM 16.26 to LM 16.88: Shoulder and single lane closure between Westview Drive NW and Keith Street NW. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion 01/31/21.

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 construction of small drainage structures (LM 15.85 and LM 15.9): During this reporting period the contractor may have intermittent shoulder closures on the right northbound shoulder of SR-60 (25th street) to perform slope stabilization work. These closures will occur from Monday to Friday 9 AM to 3:30 PM. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for workers and equipment when entering the shopping center at the intersection of Keith Street and 25th Street.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Wagner/CNU227]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 repair of the bridge over the Tennessee River and Riverpark Drive (LM 2.2): The contractor will be performing repair operations to the bridge that will require lane closures in both directions. Extra caution should be observed of trucks entering and exiting the work-zone. During this report period the inside shoulder and inside lane of traffic in each direction will be closed. Additional flaggers will be present as needed.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU205]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Lane shifts and single lane closures are in place at North and South Terrace approaching the Belvoir Avenue Bridge. Single alternating lane closures on I-24 EB and WB will be used on 01/07/21, and 01/10/21 through 01/13/21 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there will be single lane closures in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections of Germantown with North and South Terrace. These closures will occur on 01/07/21 and 01/08/21, and between 01/11/21 and 01/13/21 from 9 AM to 6 AM the following morning. Motorist should be aware of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge closure and detour that was put into place on 04/20/20. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Phase 2 traffic alignments have been implemented. Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. I-75 NB to I-24 WB split has been moved back 1500 feet from its previous location. Welcome Center traffic intending to use I-24 WB now, will have to detour on I-75 NB to Exit 3. Detailed detour information will be available at the Welcome Center. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Work on this project continues with activities occurring in the median and shoulders of US-27. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the activity area. Motorists should pay close attention to the detour signage posted. The speed limit on US-27 in the construction zone remains 45 MPH. Weather permitting, the contractor may implement temporary lane/shoulder closures on weeknights between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM. At least one lane will remain open in each direction on US-27. Note: Monday thru Friday from 6AM to 7PM a minimum of two lanes will remain open both northbound and southbound on US-27. Monday thru Friday from 7PM to 6AM and Saturday and Sunday from 6AM to 7PM a minimum of one lane will remain open both northbound and southbound on US-27. Thursday 01/07/21 thru Wednesday 01/13/21 – 7 PM to 6 AM Temporary lane closures will be in place for southbound and northbound US-27 from the Olgiati Bridge to I-24 with intermittent ramp closures. Saturday 01/09/21 and Sunday 01/10//21 – 8 AM to 8 PM Temporary ramp closures will be in place for EXIT 1C, US-27 northbound to 4th Street and eastbound Martin Luther King Blvd. on ramp to southbound US-27 for pressure washing and painting the walls and rails. EXIT 1C traffic will be detoured across the Olgiati Bridge to the Manufacturers Road Exit / left on Manufacturers Rd. / right on the US-27 southbound on ramp / southbound to EXIT 1C and 4th Street. Additionally, a message board will be placed on northbound US-27 at EXIT 1A advising traffic about the EXIT 1C closure and suggesting they use the Martin Luther King Blvd. exit (EXIT 1B). The eastbound Martin Luther King Blvd. traffic wishing to go south on US-27 will be detoured to the westbound Martin Luther King Blvd. on ramp to southbound US-27. Saturday (January 9, 2021) – 7:00AM to 8:00PM A temporary right lane closure and ramp closure will be in place for northbound US-27 and the 4th Street northbound on ramp for regrinding the concrete ramps. The 4th Street to northbound US-27 traffic will be detoured from 4th Street to Chestnut Street / Martin Luther King Blvd. / Northbound US-27 on ramp. State Troopers are requested for Saturday and Sunday during the day. RESTRICTIONS: I-124 (US-27) Northbound Exit 1C 4th Street Off Ramp No oversize/over dimensional loads. I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1A – 1B Martin Luther King Blvd Off Ramp No oversize/over dimensional loads I-124 (US-27) Southbound on Ramps from Martin Luther King Blvd No oversize/over dimensional loads.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNP230]

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on SR-8 (MARKET ST.) both directions from LM 9.64 to LM 10.14: On Sunday, 01/10/21, from 8 AM - 1 PM, The Market Street Bridge will be closed to traffic, both directions, for the quarterly lift operation inspection. Detours will be in place.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-148 (LOOKOUT MTN. SCENIC HWY.) southbound at LM 0.10: Shoulder and single lane closure between Lula Lake Road and TN-GA State Line. There will be temporary red lights to assist with the closure, as well as signage and cones. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 12/15/20 through 01/31/21.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (BROAD ST.) southbound from LM 6.13 to LM 6.06: Shoulder and single lane closure between Homes Street and W. 34th Street. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 01/04/21 through 01/13/21.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (LEE HWY.) eastbound at LM 15.44: Shoulder and single lane closure between E. Brainerd Road and Aiken Road. Signage, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM from 01/04/21 through 01/13/21.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) both directions at LM 2.99: Shoulder and single lane closure between Weidner Lane and Wilson Drive. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 12/15/20 through 01/31/21.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): The contractor will be performing bridge & roadway repair on the SR-29 bridge over Big Soddy Creek. During this report period the contractor will have traffic restricted with two lanes of SR-111 southbound closed. Also, during this report period, the contractor will have two lanes of SR-29 north-bound closed. At least one lane of traffic in both directions shall always remain open.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-11) improvement of the intersection at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (LM 22.7), including grading, drainage and paving: During this report period, the contractor will be performing grading, drainage and paving. Extra care should be taken while trucks and heavy equipment are entering and exiting the roadway. The roadway may be temporarily restricted to a one lane roadway by flagging operation.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU012]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 01/07/21, 01/11/2021, 01/12/2021, and 01/13/2021 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. There will also be very short lane closures for blasting that will last five minutes or less. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be grading, paving, constructing retaining wall(s) and installing signals & lighting on S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. The roadway is not open to traffic. The traveling public should be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways. During the weeks of Dec 1st thru Dec 18th, the contractor may have one lane closed while installing storm drainage. Flaggers will be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

POLK COUNTY Utility Work on SR-33 (HWY. 411) both directions from LM 9.9 to LM 14: Mobile lane closures SR-40 junction to Ocoee River Bridge as crews transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 3 PM with an estimated completion of 01/31/21.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on foundations for the new bridge over the Ocoee River. The right westbound shoulder of SR-40 (US-64) will be closed for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and to watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway in the work zone.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) emergency slope stabilization near LM 20.5: During this reporting period, the contractor will be hauling rock fill into the slide area. The eastbound truck climbing lane on SR-40 (US-64) at LM 20.5 is closed and will remain closed for the duration of construction. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU909]

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project has resumed just North of Dayton, TN. The travelling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic will continue to experience slight lane shifts with no shoulders at the entrance to the SIA roadway but there will be no lane closures on SR29

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will always be maintained.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes: Vulcan Materials Company will be repairing concrete pavement on the SR-29 NB off-ramp to Sequoyah Rd, the Sequoyah Rd on-ramp to SR-29 NB, and the Jones Gap Rd on-ramp to SR-111 SB. This work will shut down approximately half the width of the ramp leaving a minimum of a 12-foot driving lane. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel and equipment.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Voiles/CNT380]

REGION 2 on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed. Estimated project completion date is June 2021.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNU107]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 sweeping and drain cleaning on various interstate and state routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Monday through Wednesday between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Micka/CNT329]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNT292]

RESTRICTIONS

CLAY COUNTY - CNU198: Loads wider than 11' should seek alternate route.

HAMILTON COUNTY - CNP230: I-124 (US-27) Northbound Exit 1C 4th Street Off Ramp No oversize/over dimensional loads. I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1A – 1B Martin Luther King Blvd Off Ramp No oversize/over dimensional loads I-124 (US-27) Southbound on Ramps from Martin Luther King Blvd No oversize/over dimensional loads.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

