HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Jan. 7, 2021

Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases Since August Reported Today

DOH reports 322 new cases of coronavirus today, the highest number since August 29, 2020, which had 310 COVID-19 cases reported. 30 of today’s cases are backdated from between 12-20-20 and 1-5-21, due to a reporting lag from a laboratory. Health officials report it is too early to tell the impact of holiday travel or gatherings. A large number of residents were diagnosed outside of Hawai‘i. No new deaths were reported today.

This report includes cases up until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day at hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

https://governor.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Hawaii_COVID-19_Weekly_Cluster_Report_07JAN21_Draft.pdf

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Jan. 5, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 213 18,711 Hawai‘i 18 1,964 Maui 56 1,175 Kaua‘i 1 154 Moloka‘i 0 23 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 34 498 Total Cases 322 22,631++ Deaths 0 299

++As a result of updated information, one case on O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 1/6/21 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui-14, O‘ahu-106, Kaua’i‘-1

Vaccination Data Added to COVID-19 Dashboard

The DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division (DOCD) has added information on the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Hawai‘i to its data portal. This new feature can be found here. It displays statewide and county-by-county totals for the number of vaccinations administered.

These numbers will be updated every Wednesday at 12 p.m.

This new data post shows 25,470 vaccinations were administered through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, January 2. The three-and-a-half-day lag in reporting allows for data from dozens of sources to be checked for accuracy.

“Hawai‘i is doing really well with vaccinations,” said Dr. Elizabeth Char, DOH director. “We’ve only had vaccine available to us for three weeks. The Christmas holiday and the New Year’s holiday curtailed our efforts just a bit, but we are ready to ramp up vaccinations going forward. Our goal is to get vaccine to as many people as possible in a safe, secure and orderly manner.”

Information on vaccination of adults 75 years and older will be posted next week at HawaiiCOVID19.com. The DOH is working with major hospitals throughout the state and other partners to coordinate vaccination hubs and mobile vaccination services for this high-risk group. Online or other vaccination appointment services are expected to be available in about a week. Updates will be available at HawaiiCOVID19.com.

Department of Public Safety COVID-19 Update for 1/7/21:

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reported 83 more inmate test results as part of continuous surge testing. Of that number, 32 were positive and 51 were negative. The number of hospitalized HCF inmates is five (5). Additionally, 101 inmates have recovered, dropping the active positive cases down to 190 and increasing the total recovered to 340. Of the 15 HCF staff results received one (1) was positive and 14 were negative. There were 10 staff recoveries reported. Surge testing, with the assistance of DOH, the Hawai‘i National Guard and Project Vision Hawai‘i, will continue at HCF until there are no new positive cases at the facility. The Oahu Community Correctional Center reports 17 negative inmate test results and one (1) staff recovery. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:

8,604 Passengers Arrive on Wednesday

Yesterday, a total of 8,604 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 3,350 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 2,446 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

