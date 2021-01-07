Sweeney Bill to Enhance NJ Transit Service for Seniors & Disabled Becomes Law

Trenton – Governor Phil Murphy today signed into law a bill authored by Senate President Steve Sweeney that will enhance transportation services for senior citizens and the disabled.

The law, S-1936, will require the Department of Transportation to advertise the availability of the programs that serve these groups. The information on bus and rail service would include costs, the availability of reduced fares and the hours of operation.

“Senior citizens and those with disabilities often rely on public transportation for their daily needs,” said Senator Sweeney (D-Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland). “It’s important that they are made aware of all the services that address their needs and are informed of the costs.”

The law also requires the Transportation Commissioner to advertise which public transportation facilities have been made accessible to the disabled as well as the availability of other services for those with disabilities. This includes the Access Link paratransit service operated by the New Jersey Transit Corporation.

“People with disabilities rely on Access Link for their basic transportation needs,” said Senator Sweeney. “During emergencies, their reliance on this service is even more important. I believe it should be maintained in emergency conditions so those with disabilities are not left to fend for themselves.”

“To ensure individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are able to navigate their communities and be fully-integrated members of their communities, accessible and dependable transportation is of the utmost importance,” said Tom Baffuto, Executive Director of the Arc of New Jersey. “That is why the state must do everything it can to promote available transportation options and expand their use. With this in mind, we are grateful to Senate President Sweeney for his sponsorship and leadership on S-1936 which will lead to increased awareness of reduced fare transportation programs and accessible services for people with disabilities. We applaud this initiative and thank the Senate President for his continued work to improve transportation for people with disabilities living in New Jersey.”