- Extended Unemployment Benefits Through the Continued Assistance Act now Available to Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 7, 2021) — Utah has successfully implemented two of the three extended federal unemployment programs included in the Continued Assistance Act of 2020, following guidance received from the U.S. Department of Labor. Eligible Utahns began receiving these unemployment benefits starting Jan. 3, 2021. The two programs are:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) – Provides an additional 11 weeks of federal unemployment benefits to individuals not otherwise eligible for state unemployment and who are unable to work due to COVID-19, including the self-employed and gig workers. This program has been extended to eligible individuals for up to 50 weeks or until the program expires on March 13, 2021.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) – Provides a weekly stimulus unemployment benefit of $300 to eligible claimants for up to 11 weeks beginning with the week ending Jan. 2, 2021 (paid out the following week of Jan. 3-9, 2021) until the program expires on March 13, 2021.

A third program, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, will take additional time to implement, but we are doing so as quickly as possible. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) – Provides an additional 13 weeks of federal emergency unemployment benefits for individuals who remain unemployed after they have exhausted their state unemployment benefits. This program has been extended to eligible individuals for up to 24 weeks or until the program expires on March 13, 2021.

“Thanks to the quick and efficient work of staff, we are now issuing payments for two of the three federal unemployment programs made available to Utahns through the Continued Assistance Act,” reported Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Department of Workforce Services. “We recognize these benefits are an ongoing need for individuals who are struggling to become re-employed and we are working diligently to make all of the extended federal programs available as soon as possible.”

For more information about these three federal unemployment programs, individuals can refer to our updated frequently asked questions PDFs available at jobs.utah.gov/covid19/covidui. html. Additional information and resources are available at jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for individuals navigating the unemployment claims process. Individuals should continue to apply online and file their weekly claim. If there is an issue or any question about their claim, Workforce Services will contact them, there is no need for them to contact the department.

Claimants are encouraged and required to search for work, so they can secure employment before their time-limited benefits end. Once a claimant exhausts their benefits, they are not eligible for any other unemployment program. However, applications for other safety net programs, such as food, medical, rent and energy assistance, are available at jobs.utah.gov.

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

