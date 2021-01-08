Samir Allen Farhoumand Showcases the Many Career Possibilities as a Car Mechanic
RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samir Allen Farhoumand has seen the auto mechanic field expand and change significantly since he began his career. These changes have transformed the business in various ways and provide a myriad of unique options for skilled and handy mechanics. Understanding these paths will make it easier for you to choose a life path that feels right for you.
Samir Allen Farhoumand Examines the Mechanic Trade
In recent years, the demand for auto mechanics has stayed relatively stable, Samir Allen Farhoumand says. Though a decrease of a few thousand jobs is expected in the next several years, he also believes that an increase is likely once Covid-19 settles down. With an unemployment rate of just 3.3 percent and a reliable median salary of $40,710, Samir Allen Farhoumand expects many people to try out this career.
Samir Allen Farhoumand expects a higher increase in this position because of the diverse range of career options opening up in recent years. As auto mechanics once focused solely on mechanical failures, their duties now include understanding computer programming, updating various software types, and other steps that Samir Allen Farhoumand believes increases their specialization and demand.
And the expanding field, both on and off the race track, has inspired Samir Allen Farhoumand to examine a few of the other possible career options available. By understanding the paths available to you, it is possible to become a mechanic who loves their job. Just as significantly, you can advance your potential in ways that past mechanics would not, including owning your own business and expanding into freelance mechanical work for other types of vehicles.
The Expanding Career Options | Samir Allen Farhoumand
The most basic career Samir Allen Farhoumand finds in this field is the standard auto mechanic. This option is probably the starting choice for many people as it is the easiest to find jobs in this field. Though your pay won't be as high as you may like at first, it is possible to make as much as $30-50 per hour as a mechanic. Saving up and opening your own shop, Samir Allen Farhoumand says, is a sage choice.
However, those interested in advanced career options may want to consider training as an auto electrician. These professionals work on wiring, computer-related issues, and handle problems with ignitions, cruise control, airbags, and air conditioning. Samir Allen Farhoumand believes that this field is where many people will focus soon, as salary rates can get as high as $100,000 a year for a talented and focused electrician.
Beyond this choice, Samir Allen Farhoumand also believes that part interpreting will become even more significant in the future. This field focuses on selling parts to customers and finding items that work the best for their needs. Those in this career often specialize in vehicles from a specific manufacturer, Samir Allen Farhoumand says, and make a higher pay range due to their unique specialization.
