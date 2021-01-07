Sombudha Adhikari Discusses The Top 5 Places to See in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Sombudha Adhikari discusses the top five places everyone must see in Chattanooga, Tenn.WHITEHOUSE STATION, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chattanooga is one of America's hidden treasures. This scenic city sits between the Tennessee River and the tree-covered mountains of the southeast portion of the state. Sombudha Adhikari spent years living in Chattanooga and recently discussed several places everyone must-see when visiting the city.
"Chattanooga is consistently ranked among the top cities in the United States," Sombudha Adhikari said. "However, it still seems to fall under the radar. Those who haven't been to Chattanooga are truly missing out."
Sombudha Adhikari explained that the first place he likes to take visitors is to the peak of Lookout Mountain. Here, visitors can ride the incline train to the top and enjoy stunning views that go on for miles in all directions. The park at the top of the mountain features a visitors center and museum, so Sombudha Adhikari suggests reserving at least two hours of your day for this adventure.
"Another absolute must-see is the Tennessee Aquarium," Sombudha Adhikari said. "It's an especially interesting aquarium featuring creatures from around the globe but also showcasing those of the Tennessee Aquarium and other nearby bodies of water."
Next, Sombudha Adhikari suggested nobody miss a visit to Raccoon Mountain Caverns. Just 10 minutes from downtown Chattanooga, visitors can descend into a cave full of stalactites, stalagmites, rimstone pools, natural bridges, and hundreds of other diverse underground formations. Sombudha Adhikari suggested taking a tour with one of the expert guides who know the caverns inside and out.
"One of the best things to do in Chattanooga is eat and drink," Sombudha Adhikari said. "This city is packed with award-winning restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and more."
Sombudha Adhikari recommended heading to the esteemed Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery. The distillery, which opened in 2015, makes the first legal whiskey in the city in more than 100 years. Tours include interesting insight into the history of whiskey in the city.
Finally, Sombudha Adhikari insisted that first-time visitors to Chattanooga take a walk along the Walnut Street Bridge. The bridge is known as one of the best examples of Phoenix wrought-iron truss bridges and dates back more than 100 years. A walk across the bridge leads to a beautiful park and ideal picnic area. Sombudha Adhikari added that those who aren't up for a long walk may be interested in renting a bicycle and riding the bridge, then exploring the areas on either side.
"Chattanooga is a city full of surprises," Sombudha Adhikari said. "These are the five iconic places I always take visitors, but there are so many other hidden gems in this city that you must visit for yourself to truly understand."
Sources:
https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attractions-g54946-Activities-Chattanooga_Tennessee.html
https://www.visitchattanooga.com/#:~:text=Tucked%20between%20the%20mountains%20of,attractions%20waiting%20for%20you%20here.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17865519491
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter