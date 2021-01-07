Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HDOT NEWS RELEASE: NIGHTLY FULL CLOSURES OF KUHIO HIGHWAY NEEDED FOR KAPAA STREAM BRIDGE REHABILITATION

Posted on Jan 6, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai road users of scheduled nightly closures of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) between Mailihuna Road and Kealia Road for the Kapaa Stream Bridge Rehabilitation starting Monday, Jan. 11, through Monday, Jan. 18. The full closures are needed as the contractor installs the girders to support the permanent bridge deck.

There will be two closures per night. The first closure will start at 10 p.m. and end at 12 a.m. A second closure will run from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

There is no available detour through the area as the cranes used to lift the girders must be positioned on the temporary bridge. Emergency responders will be detoured using the pedestrian walkway bridge to facilitate emergency access past the work zone.

All work is weather permitting. Should the scheduled work be cancelled or modified, notice will be sent through HDOT’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and https://twitter.com/DOTHawaii

To restate closure details:

Work Zone

Kuhio Highway between Mailihuna Road and Kealia Road

Work Dates

Jan. 11 – 18, 2021

Work Times

First closure – 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Second closure – 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Those interested in receiving notice of scheduled lane closures and other public notices from HDOT can sign up at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

