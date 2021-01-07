Entrepreneur Julita Marshall Talks About Skills That Can Make You a Better Leader
Entrepreneur Julita Marshall recently discussed several skills that can make you a superior leader in the workplace.MONTGOMERY, IL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality leaders are often seen as stern and rigid. Many executives focus on hard skills, like presentation or technical skills, when selecting candidates for a leadership role. However, Julita Marshall explained that soft skills are often overlooked, and they can be just as beneficial to a company as hard skills. Julita Marshall recently talked about several skills to develop that can make you a better leader.
"Soft skills are extremely underrated," Julita Marshall of Aurora said. "My years of experience working in Human Resources as well as IT have led me to understand the importance of both hard skills and soft skills, and it is evident that these skills are essential to becoming a successful leader."
Julita Marshall explained that creativity is one of the most essential skills when taking on a leadership role. Creativity is a crucial element of problem-solving. Developing unique solutions to issues within a company or organization is what sets a leader apart from the rest. Additionally, Julita Marshall of Aurora explained that creativity can also lead to ideas that will increase a company's profits.
"The soft skill of adaptability is another that I value greatly as an entrepreneur," Julita Marshall of Aurora explained. "This year has shown us that adaptability is essential, and those who were able to adapt the quickest have become the most successful."
Julita Marshall explained that it's also essential to adapt to new technologies as they come about. Waiting until these new technologies are used and understood by everyone means you've waited too long to adjust. Julita Marshall of Aurora currently works in IT as a software engineer, and she understands the importance of adapting to new technologies as well as anyone.
Julita Marshall added that time management is another essential skill for anyone performing a leadership role. Being able to plan, prioritize, and execute optimally allows a leader to fulfill their role. Julita Marshall added that time is directly linked to performance, and superior use of time means tremendous success.
Finally, Julita Marshall of Aurora explained that she values the soft skill of self-motivation. It's easy for leaders to become overwhelmed to the point of burnout or losing motivation. She emphasized the importance of being able to manage your energy and use it to achieve your goals.
"A self-motivated leader is one that motivates his or her team as well," Julita Marshall of Aurora said. "Setting a goal, committing to it, and staying motivated along the way can lead to a great leader, who in turn, drives success for the organization."
