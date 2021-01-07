Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Two raised crosswalks to be installed on Farrington Highway near Piliokahi and Laumania

Posted on Jan 7, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – In response to recent deadly crashes on Farrington Highway the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will install two raised pedestrian crossings as you enter Nanakuli. The raised pedestrian crossings will be installed at the T-intersection before Piliokahi Avenue and at the highway’s intersection with Laumania Avenue.

Work to install the raised crosswalks will begin nightly between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11 through Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Lanes will be closed in each direction on Farrington Highway between Piliokahi Avenue and Laumania Avenue to allow for the installation of the raised crosswalk across the roadway. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times. Both raised crosswalks will be completed by Friday morning, weather permitting.

Additional closures will be needed for the permanent striping of the crosswalks. This cannot be done at the same time as the installation as the striping will not adhere properly to new asphalt.

HDOT is installing the raised crosswalks to promote pedestrian safety by improving the visibility of pedestrians and providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce their speeds as they enter a residential area. The speed limit on Farrington Highway between the vicinity of Tracks Beach Park (after the Kahe Power Station) and Haleakala Avenue is reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph, and advisory speeds over the raised crosswalks will be 25 mph.

Raised crosswalks were previously installed on Farrington Highway at Ala Walua Street, the Waianae High School exit, Alawa Place, and Maiuu Road. HDOT will collect speed data at the installation sites to determine how effective the speed tables are at slowing drivers in the residential area.

For more information on how raised crosswalks can reduce crash risk for pedestrians, please view the Federal Highway Administration’s video on this countermeasure at https://youtu.be/jSVMJ7HALOI

