Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,619 in the last 365 days.

CAPREIT Announces Timing of Year End 2020 Results & Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 after markets close on:

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer and Scott Cryer, Chief Financial Officer on:

Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

North American Toll Free: (833) 714-0874
International: (778) 560-2627
Conference Access Code: 2638019

Please enter the Access Code followed by the # sign when instructed.

A slide presentation to accompany management’s comments during the conference call will be available prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the CAPREIT website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net, click on “Investor Relations” and follow the link on the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences. The live call will also be available as a webcast. Please visit www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net, go to the “Investor Relations” home page and access the link on the page.

The call and accompanying slides will be archived on the CAPREIT website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net.

For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein
Chairman
(416) 861-5788
 CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404		 CAPREIT
Mr. Scott Cryer
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-5771


Primary Logo

You just read:

CAPREIT Announces Timing of Year End 2020 Results & Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.