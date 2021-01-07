Secretary Brouillette Names John Hairston Administrator and CEO of Bonneville Power Administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette named John Hairston as Administrator and CEO of the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). Hairston has served as Acting Administrator and CEO since September 2020 and has dedicated the last 29 years to service at BPA in various positions. The Department conducted an open, fair, and transparent recruitment process in accordance with all applicable Federal laws and regulations and the Secretary appointed Mr. Hairston as the best qualified candidate for the position.

In this new role, Mr. Hairston will lead BPA, the Pacific Northwest’s Federal Power Marketing Administration, which: generates about $4 billion annually, provides roughly 27% of the electric power generated in the Northwestern United States, and maintains more than 15,000 circuit miles of high-voltage transmission line.

“John has made a lasting and significant impact on the Bonneville Power Administration over the past 29 years, and I am proud to announce him as the new Administrator,” said Secretary Brouillette. “BPA is an important provider of reliable, renewable hydroelectric and clean nuclear power to the Pacific Northwest, and John’s commitment to serve BPA will support the Department’s critical energy mission.”

Hairston has served in multiple capacities in BPA’s power services, and regulatory and compliance organizations, with his most recent role as Chief Operating Officer since September 2019, and Acting Administrator and CEO since September 2020. His wide range of experiences at BPA will be invaluable to representing the interests of the organization and region in broad policy establishment at the national level with officials of the Department of Energy, other agencies, and Congressional stakeholders concerning power resource development, interregional power coordination, transmission planning and operations, protection and mitigation of fish and wildlife, and new or modified legislation for the industry.

“I am truly honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead BPA during this dynamic time, we will continue to deliver on our strategic goals in order to remain a long-term provider of choice for low-cost, reliable, and responsible carbon-free power,” said Hairston. “I will continue to work closely with BPA’s utility customers, Federal partners, State and local elected officials, tribal leaders and other stakeholders in the region to ensure the Federal power system continues to meet a diverse set of needs and purposes as we address the energy and environmental challenges facing the Northwest.”

