Intrinseque Health Has Been Awarded EN ISO 13485 Accreditation, Demonstrating Its Commitment to Providing High Quality Clinical Supply Chain Services

SINGAPORE, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health is proud to announce EN ISO 13485 Certification

Intrinseque Health, a Quality Driven, Project Management-based, Global Drug Development Support Organization, specialising in Clinical Supply Chain solutions, has attained EN ISO 13485:2016 certification.

The accreditation certifies that Intrinseque Health’s Quality Management System is aligned with the most current regulatory requirements, specific to the medical device industry. The attainment of EN ISO 13485:2016 demonstrates Intrinseque Health’s commitment to the highest quality adherence and meeting customer and regulatory expectations.

“We are very proud of this achievement, as this officially certifies Intrinseque Health a trustworthy business partner capable of providing safety, reliability and superior quality in development, management & execution of clinical supply plans to its customer’s clinical development programs.” said Nitin Jain, President & CEO of Intrinseque Health. “Our teams work at the forefront of medical & ancillary clinical supply chain solutions and this certification is an exciting and important benchmark of Intrinseque Health’s quality & expertise for our life sciences clients,” Mr. Jain added.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health, is a Quality Driven, Project Management-based, Global Drug Development Support organization, specialising in Clinical Supply Chain solutions. Intrinseque Health is an expert in solving supply chain challenges like, product availability and lead time, selecting in-country sourcing or import, import regulations and IOR requirements, storage, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients to ensure each supply plan is pressure tested, as the smallest flaw in the strategy may result in study delay or even loss of patient.

